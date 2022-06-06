UK Foreign Secretary Truss backs PM Johnson in confidence vote

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrives for a two day NATO foreign ministers meeting in Berlin, Germany May 14, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Liz Truss said she was backing Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a confidence vote due to take place later on Monday among lawmakers from their Conservative Party.

"The Prime Minister has my 100% backing in today's vote and I strongly encourage colleagues to support him," Truss said on Twitter.

"He has delivered on COVID recovery and supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. He has apologised for mistakes made. We must now focus on economic growth."

Truss has been considered as a potential successor to Johnson.

