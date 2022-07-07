1 minute read
UK Foreign Secretary Truss cutting short her Indonesia trip to return to London -BBC
LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will cut short her trip to a G20 meeting in Indonesia and return to London, the BBC reported on Thursday, ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's expected resignation.
Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan
