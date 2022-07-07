UK Foreign Secretary Truss cutting short her Indonesia trip to return to London -BBC

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrives ahead of a weekly cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain July 5, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will cut short her trip to a G20 meeting in Indonesia and return to London, the BBC reported on Thursday, ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's expected resignation.

