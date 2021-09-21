United Kingdom
UK Foreign Secretary, U.S. Secretary of State discuss Iran, Afghanistan, security deal
Sept 21 (Reuters) - UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the U.N. General Assembly in New York and held discussions on Iran, Afghanistan and the trilateral security partnership between the U.S., Australia and the UK, Britain's foreign office said.
