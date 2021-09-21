UK Foreign Secretary, U.S. Secretary of State discuss Iran, Afghanistan, security deal

Britain's International Trade Secretary Liz Truss arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Sept 21 (Reuters) - UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the U.N. General Assembly in New York and held discussions on Iran, Afghanistan and the trilateral security partnership between the U.S., Australia and the UK, Britain's foreign office said.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

