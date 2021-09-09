Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK furlough total fell to 1.6 mln at end of July - ministry

1 minute read

Westferry Printworks construction site is seen with the Canary Wharf business district in the background, in London, Britain, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A total of 1.6 million people were on Britain's COVID emergency furlough scheme as of July 31, down from almost 2 million a month earlier, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The furlough scheme is due to expire at the end of September.

"The number of people on furlough in the arts, entertainment and recreation sector, as well as accommodation and food services have seen particularly large reductions in the number of jobs on furlough over the course of the summer," it said.

Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

