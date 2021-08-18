United Kingdom
UK getting 1,000 out a day from Afghanistan, interior minister says
LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Britain has managed to remove around 1,000 people a day from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country, interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday.
"We have been getting out approximately 1,000 people, so far, a day," she told BBC TV.
"We're still bringing out British nationals... and those Afghan nationals who are part of our locally employed scheme."
