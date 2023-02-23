UK government extends tariff relief for Ukraine until early 2024















LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it would extend temporary tariff liberalisation for Ukraine until early 2024.

"The liberalisation of all tariffs for imports from Ukraine will continue to be applied to the whole of the United Kingdom and the Crown Dependencies," International Trade Minister Nigel Huddleston said in a statement to parliament.

