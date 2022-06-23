UK government "fleshing out details" of oil, gas producer windfall tax

A view of the Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea, January 7, 2020. Carina Johansen/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The British government is still "fleshing out details" of a special tax on North Sea oil and gas producers announced last month, energy minister Kwasi Kwarteng told a conference on Thursday.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak is due to meet with executives of the oil and gas sector on Thursday to discuss the levy, which Harbour, the country's biggest oil and gas producer, has said will hurt investment. read more

A public consultation on the bill runs until June 28, according to a government website.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by John Stonestreet

