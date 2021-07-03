Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK government funding helped tennis, athletics stage summer events

July 3 (Reuters) - British Athletics and the Lawn Tennis Association received funding from the government to support the delivery of their summer events and aid athletes' preparations for the Tokyo Games, sports minister Nigel Huddleston said on Saturday.

The LTA received a loan of 14.3 million pounds ($19.76 million) as part of the Sport Survival Package, which ensured events in Nottingham, Birmingham, Eastbourne and Queen's Club could go ahead in the lead up to Wimbledon.

British Athletics was offered 1.2 million pounds ($1.66 million), which supported last month's Championships, an Olympic trial event in Manchester and will also help the Diamond League British Grand Prix take place in Gateshead on July 13.

($1 = 0.7235 pounds)

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Editing by Alex Richardson

