UK government to launch review of police dismissals















LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain's interior ministry said it planned to launch a review of police dismissals "to raise standards and confidence in policing" after an independent report published earlier in the day called for radical reform of London's Metropolitan Police.

The Home Office said on Monday that the internal review would be launched shortly and would help to ensure the system is more effective in removing officers who are not fit to serve the public. read more

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James











