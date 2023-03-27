UK government launches review of whistleblowing laws















LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Britain on Monday launched a review of whistleblowing laws, seeking to find out how effective the current rules are in allowing workers to speak up, and protecting them when they do.

"Whistleblowing is a vital tool in tackling economic crime and unsafe working conditions, and the UK was one of the first countries in the world to develop a whistleblowing framework," said business department minister Kevin Hollinrake.

The review will seek evidence from whistleblowers, charities, employers and regulators. It will run until autumn 2023, the government said.

Reporting by William James; editing by Sarah Young











