UK government launches review of whistleblowing laws
LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Britain on Monday launched a review of whistleblowing laws, seeking to find out how effective the current rules are in allowing workers to speak up, and protecting them when they do.
"Whistleblowing is a vital tool in tackling economic crime and unsafe working conditions, and the UK was one of the first countries in the world to develop a whistleblowing framework," said business department minister Kevin Hollinrake.
The review will seek evidence from whistleblowers, charities, employers and regulators. It will run until autumn 2023, the government said.
