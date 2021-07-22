Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK government launches share sale plan for Natwest

1 minute read

A man walks past ATM machines at branch of the NatWest bank in Manchester, Britain September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

July 22 (Reuters) - Britain's government said on Thursday that it is launching a plan to sell down shares in Natwest (NWG.L) over a 12 month window.

The government said it had instructed Morgan Stanley to sell shares on its behalf starting from August 12, and running until August 11, 2022. It will sell up to 15% of the total volume of Natwest shares traded in the market over the 12-month duration of the plan.

The government currently holds a 54.7% stake in NatWest.

Reporting by Rachel Armstrong, editing by Karin Strohecker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:11 AM UTC'Pingdemic' grips Britain as fears of food shortages grow

British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he was concerned by a so-called 'pingdemic' in which hundreds of thousands of workers have been told to isolate by an official app as fears grew of food and fuel shortages.

United KingdomBritain tells EU on Brexit deal: it wasn't going to last forever
United KingdomBritain, free of COVID curbs, could see revival of local stores - Barclays
United KingdomUK pay awards plateau at 2% after early 2021 rise - XpertHR
United KingdomLondon shares gain on strong corporate earnings; virus fears loom