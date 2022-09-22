UK government must help energy intensive industries become more efficient -minister

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The government must work with energy intensive industries to help them become more efficient, British business minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Thursday.

Asked about help for industries such as steel and ceramics, Rees-Mogg told parliament: "They want to move to more efficient means of production and this may require some investment."

"It's important that the government helps work on schemes to ensure that we have vibrant, efficient, profitable and most importantly of all, globally competitive industries."

