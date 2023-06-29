UK government plan to deport migrants to Rwanda is unlawful, court rules

[1/3] Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking during a press conference as he gives an update on the progress made in the six months since he introduced the Illegal Migration Bill under his plans to "stop the boats", at Western Jet Foil in Dover, Britain. Picture date: Monday June 5, 2023. Yui Mok/Pool via... Read more

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - The British government's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful, London's Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday in a judgment that gives a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's pledge to stop migrants from arriving on small boats.

The three senior appeal court judges ruled, by a majority, that Rwanda could not be treated as a safe third country.

(This story has been corrected to state the ruling is a blow, not a boost, in paragraph 1)

Reporting by Michael Holden















