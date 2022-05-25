UK government to set out details of cost of living support on Thursday -spokesperson

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks at the Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) annual dinner in London, Britain, May 18, 2022. Peter Nicholls/REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will set out more details on Thursday of the government's response to growing cost of living pressures facing households, a spokesperson for his department said.

"The Chancellor was clear that as the situation evolves, so will our response, with the most vulnerable being his number one priority. He will set out more details tomorrow," the spokesperson said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.