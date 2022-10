LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The British government on Wednesday won a vote in parliament on fracking it had earlier told Conservative lawmakers it was treating as a confidence vote.

Members of parliament voted by 326 to 230 against introducing a ban on fracking for shale gas.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alistair Smout











