UK government's 'anti-corruption champion' quits, will oppose Boris Johnson

John Penrose arrives for Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron's first cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in Westminster, London, Britain, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Britain's 'anti-corruption champion', lawmaker John Penrose, resigned from his role in government on Monday saying he would vote against Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a confidence vote later in the day.

"I’m sorry to have to resign as the PM’s Anti-Corruption Tsar but, after his reply last week about the Ministerial Code, it’s pretty clear he has broken it," he said on Twitter.

"That’s a resigning matter for me, and it should be for the PM too."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.