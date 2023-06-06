UK government's legal challenge of COVID inquiry to be heard around the end of June - lawyer















LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - The British government's legal challenge to the COVID-19 public inquiry will likely be heard on June 30 or shortly afterwards, the counsel to the inquiry said on Tuesday.

"The rolled up application is likely to be heard on the 30th of June or very shortly thereafter," Lead Counsel to the inquiry Hugo Keith said at a preliminary hearing.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Sarah Young











