United KingdomUK gov't cannot condone Manchester United fans' actions

British foreign office minister James Cleverly said on Monday he could not condone the actions of soccer fans who forced their way into Manchester United's stadium to protest against the club's owners, causing the postponement of a match. read more

"(We) cannot, cannot condone the images that we've seen about storming the ground," Cleverly told Sky News. "But we do need to understand the frustrations that fans have not just with Manchester United, but with a number of clubs across the game."

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · May 2, 2021 · 8:40 PM UTCMan United-Liverpool match postponed after fans storm pitch

Manchester United's Premier League match against Liverpool was postponed on Sunday after United fans forced their way into the stadium and stormed the Old Trafford pitch to protest against the club's owners - the Glazer family.

