LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The British government still intends to set out its medium term fiscal plan on Oct. 31, a Treasury source said on Thursday, after Prime Minister Liz Truss said she would resign.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by James Davey











