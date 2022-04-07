UK grocer Sainsbury's ups pay for staff in outer London - source

Branding is seen on a shopping trolley at a branch of the Sainsbury's supermarket in London, Britain, January 7, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - British supermarket chain Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) will increase pay for its staff in outer London to the level already achieved by staff in the capital's inner areas, a source close the company said on Thursday after pressure from shareholders.

In January, Sainsbury's, one of the UK's biggest private sector employers, set new pay rates for directly employed workers that will see it hit Britain's real Living Wage for all staff with extra for those in inner London. read more

However, its planned rate of 10.50 pounds ($13.7) for workers in outer London fell short of the real Living Wage for that region.

Sainsbury's chief executive Simon Roberts was expected to announce the change on Friday, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity before the formal announcement.

The Bank of England is watching pay deals closely as it weighs up the risk that the recent jump in inflation to a 30-year high of 6.2% becomes embedded in the economy and turns into a long-term price growth problem.

Investment group ShareAction said last month it was leading an investor coalition that included Legal and General Investment Management (LGEN.L), Fidelity International, HSBC Asset Management and Nest which was demanding Sainsbury's commit to paying the real living Wage to all its workers by July 2023.

The real Living Wage is established by the Living Wage Foundation and independently calculated by the Resolution Foundation, a think tank.

The rates are currently 11.05 pounds per hour in London and 9.90 pounds per hour in the rest of the United Kingdom, higher than the government's mandated minimum wage rate of 8.91 pounds an hour, which rose by 6.6% to 9.50 pounds an hour on April 1.

Earlier on Thursday, Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco said it would give a 5.8% pay rise to store and fulfilment centre workers and promised to review the settlement next year.

Tesco's new deal took the pay of hourly-paid workers to 10.10 pounds an hour from 9.55 pounds previously. read more

($1 = 0.7652 pounds)

