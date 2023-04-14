UK has 18% fewer jobs advertised online than a year ago: ONS















LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - The number of jobs being advertised online in Britain on April 6 was 18% lower than a year earlier, though up 1% from the week before, according to weekly data from recruiter Adzuna released by Britain's Office for National Statistics.

The ONS also said debit card spending at pubs, restaurants and fast food outlets was 17 percentage points higher than a week earlier, based on transaction data from Revolut, reflecting the Easter holiday weekend.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James











