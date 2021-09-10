Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK has foiled 31 terror plots in the last four years - spy chief

1 minute read

MI5 Director General Ken McCallum is photographed in London, Britain October 14, 2020. UK Government/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Police and intelligence services have disrupted 31 plots to attack Britain in the last four years, Ken McCallum, director general of the MI5 domestic intelligence agency, said on Friday.

The majority of plots were from Islamist extremists, but a growing number are organised far-right groups, he said.

"Even during the pandemic period, we have all been enduring for most of the last two years, we have had to disrupt six late-stage attack plots," McCallum told the BBC.

"So the terrorist threat to the UK, I am sorry to say, is a real and enduring thing."

