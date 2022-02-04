UK has high confidence Russia is seeking to engineer a pretext for Ukraine invasion

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine February 1, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Britain has high confidence that Russia is seeking to engineer a pretext to invade Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday referring to U.S. intelligence reported on Thursday. read more

"I can't comment on the specific intelligence but we have high confidence Russia is planning to engineer a pretext, blaming Ukraine for the attack in order to justify a Russian incursion into Ukraine," the spokesman said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James; Editing by Kate Holton

