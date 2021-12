Ambulances are seen in front of St Thomas' Hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, December 12, 2021. REUTERS/May James

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that there were at least 250 people in hospital with Omicron and that those numbers could increase dramatically unless swift action was taken.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton

