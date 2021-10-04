Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK has proposals to permanently replace the N.Ireland protocol- Telegraph

1 minute read

Britain's Cabinet minister David Frost walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Brexit minister has drawn up proposals to permanently replace the Northern Ireland Protocol, a part of the Brexit divorce deal, and the government will make a decision by the end of next month, British newspapers reported.

Ministers are also due to make a decision by the end of next month on whether to suspend the Northern Ireland Brexit deal unilaterally, The Times reported.

Brexit minister David Frost has drawn up proposals to permanently replace the protocol and will say on Monday that "we cannot wait forever", The Telegraph reported.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

