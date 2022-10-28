UK has shown leadership on climate change, PM Sunak says















LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday Britain had shown leadership on climate change, but it was right he focused on "pressing domestic challenges" rather than attend the COP27 climate summit in Egypt next month.

"The leadership that we have shown on the climate is unmatched almost along the world," he told reporters when asked whether his decision not to attend showed a failure of leadership.

"I'm very personally committed to it, and I just think at the moment it is right that I am also focusing on the pressing domestic challenges we have with the economy."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Muvija M











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.