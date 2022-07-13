UK Health Minister Barclay endorses Rishi Sunak for prime minister

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks to the media at an event to launch his campaign to be the next Conservative leader and Prime Minister, in London, Britain, July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

July 13 (Reuters) - British Health Minister Steve Barclay said on Wednesday that he will support Rishi Sunak's campaign to be UK's next prime minister.

"I worked closely with him when I was chief secretary to the Treasury, and I am convinced that he has all the right attributes to lead the country," Barclay said in a tweet.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

