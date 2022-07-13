1 minute read
UK Health Minister Barclay endorses Rishi Sunak for prime minister
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
July 13 (Reuters) - British Health Minister Steve Barclay said on Wednesday that he will support Rishi Sunak's campaign to be UK's next prime minister.
"I worked closely with him when I was chief secretary to the Treasury, and I am convinced that he has all the right attributes to lead the country," Barclay said in a tweet.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.