United Kingdom

UK health minister: COVID-19 cases will rise significantly

1 minute read

People, some wearing protective face masks, walk through Waterloo Station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, July 4, 2021.

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The number of COVID-19 cases in Britain will rise significantly from currently levels, health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday as the government announced an end to almost all legal coronavirus restrictions.

"It's important that we're straight with the British people: cases of COVID-19 are rising and they will continue to rise significantly. We can reasonably expect that by the 19th of July, the number of daily cases will be far higher than today," Javid told parliament.

Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by William James

