UK health minister Javid: I understand Frost's reasons for quitting

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - British health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday he understood why Brexit minister David Frost, who quit over disillusionment with the direction of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, had resigned. read more

"I do understand his reasons. He is a principled man, principled people do resign from the government," Javid told Sky News when asked about the resignation.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Jason Neely

