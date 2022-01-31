UK health minister to make statement on mandatory vaccinations

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - British health minister Sajid Javid will on Monday make a statement on vaccinations as a condition for employment, the House of Commons said, following protests from some healthcare workers against mandatory jabs.

Earlier Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said Britain is looking at possibly changing rules on mandatory vaccination for health service staff. read more

