Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK health minister says data looking good on easing lockdown

1 minute read

People walk across London Bridge during morning rush hour, in London, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - British Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday the COVID-19 data looks encouraging and currently suggests England's lockdown can fully end on July 19 as planned because a recent rise in cases is not resulting in deaths.

"We're on track for the opening on the 19th of July, and we will watch vigilantly and we'll look at the data in particular at the start of next week," Hancock told BBC radio.

"But I would say that the data, over the last week or so, has been encouraging, and especially looking at the number of people who are dying, that is staying very, very low, and it shows that the vaccine is working"

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:58 AM UTCVaccinated Brits could be back on Europe's beaches soon - minister

Britain is working on easing travel restrictions for the fully vaccinated to allow people to enjoy a summer holiday on Europe's beaches but the plans are not finalised yet, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.

United KingdomUK health minister says data looking good on easing lockdown
United KingdomRecovering tax take helps narrow UK public borrowing chasm
United KingdomBritish grocery sales dip as indoor hospitality reopens
United KingdomLondon-based hedge fund that bet against GameStop shuts down -FT