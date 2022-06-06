UK health minister says vote of confidence in Johnson is possible

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference in response to the publication of the Sue Gray report Into "Partygate", at Downing Street in London, England May 25, 2022. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - British health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday it was possible that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would face a vote of confidence triggered by disgruntled lawmakers from within his Conservative Party.

"I do think it's possible, but I don't know," Javid told Sky News television.

He said the country did not need a challenge to the prime minister.

ITV's UK editor said lawmakers expected an announcement on Monday of a confidence vote. read more

Reporting by Kate Holton Writing by William Schomberg

