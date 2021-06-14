Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Europe

UK health minister will address parliament over COVID on Monday

British Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock speaks at a memorial tree planting ceremony at Oxford Botanic Gardens, at Mansfield College, Oxford University in Oxford, Britain June 4, 2021. Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's health minister Matt Hancock will make a statement to the lower house of parliament on COVID-19 at about 1930 GMT on Monday, the leader of the House of Commons said on Twitter.

That statement will come after Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a delay to a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions following concerns about the rapid rise of Delta variant infections. read more

