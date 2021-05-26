Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK health minister's team rejects allegations from ex-UK PM aide

Britain's health minister Matt Hancock's team rejected extensive criticism from the prime minister's former adviser Dominic Cummings, saying he will continue to work on the vaccine rollout and supporting the national health service.

Cummings told lawmakers on Wednesday Hancock should have been fired for lying in government meetings on COVID-19, including saying that all patients got the treatment they needed during the first peak of the virus.

"We absolutely reject Mr Cummings' claims about the Health Secretary," Hancock's team said, according to the BBC. "The Health Secretary will continue to work closely with the prime minister to deliver the vaccine rollout, tackle the risks posed by variants and support the NHS."

