UK health unions offer to pause NHS strikes if government joins pay talks, The Guardian reports















Dec 10 (Reuters) - British health unions have made an offer to suspend a wave of planned strikes in health services over Christmas and the New Year if ministers agree to open serious discussions over pay, the Guardian reported on Saturday.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Unison would seriously consider deals similar to those that have already led to strikes being suspended in Scotland rather than insisting on rises that match inflation or, for nurses, exceed it by 5%, the report added.

Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru Editing by Peter Graff











