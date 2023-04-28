UK health workers represented by GMB union accept pay offer















LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - British healthcare workers belonging to the GMB trade union have voted to accept a government pay offer, the union said on Friday.

The GMB said 56% of those who voted in the ballot accepted the offer. Turnout was 51%.

Earlier, the Unite union said it planned fresh strike action after its healthcare worker members voted against the offer.

"Our members recognise that progress has been made. From the government originally offering nothing, health workers will be thousands of pounds better off," Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan Editing by William Schomberg











