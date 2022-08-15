UK to hold index-linked gilt syndication in November

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Debt Management Office said on Monday that it intended to hold a syndication of an index-linked gilt in November, and confirmed earlier plans to hold a syndication for the 2053 green gilt next month.

The DMO also set out a provisional calendar for 15 regular gilt auctions during October, November and December, including three index-linked gilts, four short-dated gilts, three medium-dated gilts and five long-dated gilts.

The DMO plans to publish a detailed calendar on Aug. 31 after consulting bond dealers and investors.

Reporting by David Milliken

