UK to hold inquiry into police failures that led to Everard murder

Sarah Everard poses for a photo in this undated handout picture. Metropolitan Police/Handout via REUTERS

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 5 (Reuters) - An inquiry will be held into how a serving British police officer was able to use his position to abduct a woman from a London street before raping and murdering her, interior minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday.

Last week Wayne Couzens was sentenced to life in prison after using his position as a police officer to stop marketing executive Sarah Everard as she walked home, in a case that shocked Britain. read more

"The public have a right to know what systematic failures enabled his continued employment as a police officer," Patel told the governing Conservative Party's annual conference in the northern English city of Manchester.

"There will be an inquiry, to give the independent oversight needed, to ensure something like this can never happen again."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alistair Smout

