Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK home secretary outlines steps to tackle violence against females

2 minute read

Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel leaves number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

July 21 (Reuters) - UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was publishing a new strategy to tackle violence against women and girls, which include reviewing options to limit the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of sexual harassment in higher education.

A new online tool called StreetSafe will be launched shortly which will enable people to anonymously pinpoint locations where they feel unsafe and say why, Patel wrote in a piece published in The Times on Wednesday.

The ministry of justice will commission a 24/7 rape and sexual assault helpline, she wrote in the newspaper.

"The first ever top cop for Violence Against Women and Girls will report to the National Policing Board, which I chair. They will be the point of contact for every police force to share best practice and monitor progress in tackling these crimes", Patel said, outlining her plans in The Times.

There will also be a "Safety of Women at Night" fund, and more money for specialist support services, including helplines to tackle issues such as revenge porn and stalking, Patel said in her article.

"And the vile, barbaric practice of "virginity testing" is going to be criminalised," she wrote, adding that this year she will come up with a specific strategy aimed at tackling domestic abuse.

A government report this month said that between March 2019 and March 2020, 1.6 million women in England and Wales experienced domestic violence.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Gerry Doyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · July 20, 2021 · 5:53 PM UTCWe discussed ousting Johnson, ex-adviser to UK prime minister says

The former top adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he discussed the possibility of toppling Johnson shortly after an election triumph in 2019 because Brexit campaigners were being sidelined inside Downing Street.

United KingdomUK tells EU to think again over bloc's plan for Gibraltar talks
United KingdomUK recovery cools in June despite hospitality surge - Lloyds
United KingdomUK home secretary outlines steps to tackle violence against females
United KingdomBritish ministers cut off funding to chip factory after sale to China -Telegraph