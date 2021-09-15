Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK homebuilder Redrow sees sales rates returning to normal levels this fiscal

1 minute read

The company logo of construction company Redrow is pictured on a flag at a new housing development near Manchester northern England, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sept 15 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Redrow Plc (RDW.L) said on Wednesday the housing market has moderated in recent months and it expects sales rates to return to historically average levels over the course of the current financial year.

The company, which started scaling back its London operations last year to focus on high-return regional businesses, also said its pre-tax profit for the 52 weeks ended June 27 was 314 million pounds ($433.95 million), compared with 140 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7236 pounds)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 6:57 AM UTC

UK inflation soars to 9-year high on rebound from restaurant discount scheme

British inflation hit a more than nine-year high last month after the biggest monthly jump in the annual rate in at least 24 years, largely due to a one-off boost reflecting the "Eat Out to Help Out" scheme that pushed down restaurant meal prices last year.

United Kingdom
UK plans COVID boosters for over 50s to cope with "bumpy" winter
United Kingdom
UK shares dip as hotter inflation data reignites taper fear
United Kingdom
Sunak says private equity M&A shows confidence in UK economy
United Kingdom
Chinese ambassador barred from UK parliament over sanctions row