United Kingdom

UK hopes vaccine programme will allow more travel abroad, says PM

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks past a rainbow arch by Artists Louisa Loizeau and Hattie Newman that has been installed over the door at Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain hopes its COVID-19 vaccination programme will enable people to start flying abroad again as more of the public get two doses, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"What we hope is that the vaccine rollout programme, the double jabs programme, will enable people to start flying and really give that (aviation) industry the prospect of a long-term sustainable recovery," he told parliament.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alistair Smout

