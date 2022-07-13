UK House of Commons speaker asks two lawmakers to leave debating chamber

British MP Neale Hanvey speaks during a meeting on Ukraine following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the House of Commons, in London, Britain March 1, 2022. Courtesy UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain's House of Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle ordered two lawmakers belonging to the Scottish party Alba to leave the debating chamber just before Prime Minister's Questions for refusing to comply with his instructions.

"Neale Hanvey, I am now naming you and Kenny MacAskill to leave this chamber," Hoyle said, requesting them to be escorted out and warning that it might lead to them being suspended from the house.

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M

