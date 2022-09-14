UK house price growth hits 19-year of 15.5% due to tax effect
LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - British house prices leapt in July by 15.5% in annual terms, the biggest increase since May 2003, reflecting how prices in the same month last year were hit by the end of a tax break for home-buyers, the Office for National Statistics said.
July's increase represented a sharp jump from June's 7.8% rise in prices which was a sharp slowdown from May.
A Reuters poll published last month showed the surge in British house prices is expected to end next year as the cost-of-living crisis and rising interest rates put the brakes on the market. read more
