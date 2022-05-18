1 minute read
UK house price growth slows in March - ONS
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - British house prices in March were 9.8% higher than a year earlier, down from 11.3% in February, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.
London saw the smallest price rise, up 4.8% on the year.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kate Holton
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.