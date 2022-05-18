UK house price growth slows in March - ONS

New residential homes are seen at a housing estate in Aylesbury, Britain, February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - British house prices in March were 9.8% higher than a year earlier, down from 11.3% in February, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

London saw the smallest price rise, up 4.8% on the year.

