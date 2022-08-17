UK house price growth slows sharply to 7.8% in June - ONS

An estate agent's board is displayed outside a house on a terraced street in Blackburn, Britain, January 17, 2022. Picture taken January 17, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - British house prices rose in June by 7.8% in annual terms, the weakest increase since July last year, which was immediately after the scaling back of a COVID-19 emergency tax break for house-buyers, official data showed on Wednesday.

June's increase represented a sharp slowdown from May's 12.8% annual jump in prices.

The average price of a home in the United Kingdom stood at 286,000 pounds ($346,000), up by 20,000 pounds from a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said.

($1 = 0.8260 pounds)

Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken

