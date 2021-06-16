UK house price inflation slows from 13-year high

A row of houses are seen in London, Britain June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File photo

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - British house prices in April were 8.9% higher than the year before, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday, a smaller annual increase than the 9.9% recorded in March which was the biggest rise since 2007.

London recorded the smallest rise in house prices, which were 3.3% higher in April than a year earlier.

Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.