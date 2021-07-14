Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK house price inflation sped up to 10% in May - ONS

1 minute read

Construction workers build a new house in Aylesbury, Britain August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - British house price inflation gathered more speed in May when prices rose by 10.0% from the same month in 2020, accelerating from April's 9.6% annual gain, official data showed on Wednesday.

London continued to be the region with the lowest annual growth - up 5.2% - for the sixth consecutive month.

Britain's housing market has seen a surge in demand since the coronavirus pandemic struck as many people look for bigger properties away from city centres because they are working more from home.

A tax break for home-buyers, which is being phased out by September, has also stoked demand.

Writing by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 9:36 AM UTCUK inflation tests BoE as it jumps to highest since 2018

British inflation surged further above the Bank of England's target in June to strike 2.5%, its highest since August 2018, placing a new focus on the BoE's plan to keep its huge stimulus programme in place.

United KingdomMasks to remain mandatory on London transport after national rule easing
United KingdomBig Four still dominate UK blue chip audits as fees rise
United KingdomUK nod paves way for AstraZeneca-Alexion deal to close next week
United KingdomBritain's MI5 spy chief says: Beware of Russian and Chinese agents