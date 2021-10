Construction workers build a new house in Aylesbury, Britain August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Growth in British house prices gathered speed in September when they rose by 1.7% from August, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.

In annual terms, house price growth also accelerated to 7.4% from 7.2% in August.

