UK house prices post first annual drop since 2012: Halifax















LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - British house prices dropped on an annual basis in May for the first time in 11 years, mortgage lender Halifax said on Wednesday.

The average property price fell 1.0% compared with May last year, Halifax said.

A Reuters poll of analysts had expected prices to be unchanged on a monthly basis and fall by about 1.0% compared with the year before.

Reporting by Suban Abdulla, editing by Andy Bruce











