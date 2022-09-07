UK housing market keeps momentum but slowdown ahead: Halifax

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

An estate agent's board is displayed outside a house on a terraced street in Blackburn, Britain, January 17, 2022. Picture taken January 17, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - British house prices rose in August although a torrid economic outlook spells trouble ahead for the housing market in the months ahead, mortgage lender Halifax said on Wednesday.

House prices increased by 0.4% month-on-month in August after a 0.1% dip in July, Halifax said. In annual terms, house prices were 11.5% higher, the lowest such rate in three months.

The survey echoed other signs that show the housing market has maintained much of its momentum despite soaring inflation. However, most analysts expect a slowdown in the coming months as the cost-of-living crunch tightens.

"With house price to income affordability ratios already historically high, a more challenging period for house prices should be expected," Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax mortgages, said.

"While government policy intervention may counter some of these impacts, borrowing costs are also likely to continue to rise, as the Bank of England is widely expected to continue raising interest rates into next year."

Wales saw the highest rate of annual house price growth in August. London again lagged other regions, despite house prices there rising by 8.8% - the fastest uptick in over six years.

Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg

